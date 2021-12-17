AltraVue Capital LLC Has $16.65 Million Stock Holdings in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,949,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918,180 shares during the period. Concrete Pumping makes up approximately 2.5% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $16,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. 31.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on BBCP shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Shares of BBCP stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,633. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

