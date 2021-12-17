Garde Capital Inc. Buys 10,259 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 3.3% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $31,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,431. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.53. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $112.92.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.