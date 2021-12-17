J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $116.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.03. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $119.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

