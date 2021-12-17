Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,136 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 43.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth about $73,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVO. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $117.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.73. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

