Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.39.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 384 shares of company stock worth $198,548. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $620.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $550.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.66. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $644.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $255.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

