Signaturefd LLC Has $13.57 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 714.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,976 shares during the period. Equifax makes up 0.5% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $13,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFX opened at $290.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.87 and a 1 year high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.68.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

