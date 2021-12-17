Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 15,770 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,770 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Packaging Co. of America worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 403.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,049,000 after acquiring an additional 77,214 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $20,918,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $16,647,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PKG opened at $134.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.26. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $127.06 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

