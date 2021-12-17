Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $2.13 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in BlackRock by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 1,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,769,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 48,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,326,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock stock opened at $921.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $920.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $899.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.