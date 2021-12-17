Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $200.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will report sales of $200.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $199.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.30 million. New Relic posted sales of $166.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year sales of $780.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $779.90 million to $781.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $904.04 million, with estimates ranging from $879.00 million to $922.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEWR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of NEWR traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,858. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. New Relic has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $2,445,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $450,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,458 shares of company stock worth $9,299,812 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in New Relic by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in New Relic by 1.9% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 26,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in New Relic by 5.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in New Relic in the second quarter worth $37,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

