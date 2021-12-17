ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

ABM traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,697. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.35. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $55.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 35.51%.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $139,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the third quarter worth $305,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 96.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 27,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 75.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,863,000 after buying an additional 164,051 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

