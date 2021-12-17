Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Innovative Industrial Properties has increased its dividend by 712.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Innovative Industrial Properties has a payout ratio of 93.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to earn $9.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.5%.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $234.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.83. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $160.91 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IIPR. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.25.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $41,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

