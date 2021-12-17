Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on BRP (TSE:DOO)

Equities research analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BRP (TSE:DOO) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$127.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.17% from the company’s current price.

DOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Saturday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$100.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$135.60.

TSE DOO traded up C$1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching C$103.95. 100,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,041. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$80.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$129.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.52 billion and a PE ratio of 10.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$109.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$106.46.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

