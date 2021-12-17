Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Rating Increased to Buy at Oddo Bhf

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oddo Bhf to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Genfit from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genfit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of GNFT stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 335,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,925. Genfit has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genfit in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Genfit by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,818 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genfit in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genfit by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares during the period. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

