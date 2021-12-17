JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.5% of High Note Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 117,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 122,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,091,000 after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 14,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock opened at $160.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $118.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $474.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.