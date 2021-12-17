iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 22nd

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $29.67 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.98.

