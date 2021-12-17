Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 66,623 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 130.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,623 shares during the quarter. Oasis Petroleum comprises 1.5% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $11,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $1,094,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $1,542,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 94.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 43,766.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 625 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,218.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:OAS opened at $119.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $133.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.63.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 61.83% and a return on equity of 88.97%. Research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

OAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.25.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

