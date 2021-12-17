True Link Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

Shares of IHI opened at $63.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.90. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $67.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.