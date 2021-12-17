ODonnell Financial Services LLC Makes New $486,000 Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 0.2% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $271.85 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.21 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.52.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

