ODonnell Financial Services LLC Invests $1.67 Million in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000. Bath & Body Works comprises approximately 0.8% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $892,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $2,298,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $405,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $1,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $69.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.18.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. Argus raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

