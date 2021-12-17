Karura Tops One Day Volume of $2.39 Million (KAR)

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last seven days, Karura has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Karura coin can now be purchased for about $3.72 or 0.00007901 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Karura has a market capitalization of $82.81 million and $2.39 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00053491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,876.86 or 0.08242598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00077592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,948.51 or 0.99817245 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00050876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Karura Coin Profile

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,282,782 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Karura Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using US dollars.

