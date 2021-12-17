Namecoin Reaches Market Cap of $20.92 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00003018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Namecoin has a market cap of $20.92 million and $14,268.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,034.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.04 or 0.00916433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.45 or 0.00266728 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00025508 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

