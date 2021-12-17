Gold Poker (GPKR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.00

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last week, Gold Poker has traded up 97.4% against the US dollar. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $14,845.09 and approximately $8.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00053491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,876.86 or 0.08242598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00077592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,948.51 or 0.99817245 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00050876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GPKRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.