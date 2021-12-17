Short Interest in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Decreases By 36.2%

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the November 15th total of 122,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RING. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,602,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,386,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 565,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 49,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $838,000.

Shares of RING traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.02. 3,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,794. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $33.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.331 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31.

