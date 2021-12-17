Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Gap Up to $96.91

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $96.91, but opened at $99.00. Johnson Outdoors shares last traded at $98.91, with a volume of 17 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.27%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 664.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 87,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

