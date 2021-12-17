Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Up 90.0% in November

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPIH. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perma-Pipe International in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Perma-Pipe International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 198,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 15,494 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Perma-Pipe International by 126.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

Perma-Pipe International stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,714. Perma-Pipe International has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $63.49 million, a PE ratio of 131.17 and a beta of 0.33.

Separately, TheStreet raised Perma-Pipe International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.