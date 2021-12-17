Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Short Interest Update

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 945,600 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the November 15th total of 669,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,591,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.39. 88,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,977,055. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.27. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $5.39 per share. This represents a yield of 36.17%. This is a positive change from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd.
