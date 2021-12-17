Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Short Interest Update

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 945,600 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the November 15th total of 669,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,591,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.39. 88,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,977,055. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.27. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $5.39 per share. This represents a yield of 36.17%. This is a positive change from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23,393.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,939,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,153,000 after buying an additional 3,923,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,307,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,238,000 after buying an additional 3,421,051 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,417,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,660,000 after buying an additional 2,325,970 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,227,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,630 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.