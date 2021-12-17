loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Down to $4.71

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.71, but opened at $4.51. loanDepot shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 5,531 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Get loanDepot alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.30 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 555,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $3,853,010.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 954,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,255 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in loanDepot by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.