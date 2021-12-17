Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 21.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $13,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 1.1% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 3.4% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 4.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PSA opened at $363.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $364.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.32.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.77.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

