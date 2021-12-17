Excalibur Management Corp Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX opened at $73.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.67. The company has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.