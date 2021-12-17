Excalibur Management Corp Grows Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 30,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 26,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 215,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after buying an additional 19,748 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 63,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $50.47 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $51.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

