Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 4,206 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,206 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in TJX Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in TJX Companies by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Truist Securities initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $73.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.67. The stock has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.