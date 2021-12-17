The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,053 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 163.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,956,000 after acquiring an additional 122,964 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,204,000 after acquiring an additional 334,739 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $2,695,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 137.7% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 410,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,879,000 after acquiring an additional 237,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $348.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $322.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $349.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.57.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

