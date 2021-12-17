Veritas Asset Management LLP Purchases 70,000 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 226,816 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 0.1% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $16,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in HDFC Bank by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of HDB stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $84.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

