Brokerages Anticipate Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chembio Diagnostics.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 72.24% and a negative return on equity of 86.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,407,695. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $50.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEMI. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.