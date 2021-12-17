VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQN traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,671. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $36.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average is $33.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) by 4,720.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.15% of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

