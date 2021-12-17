Bank of America Boosts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $443.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $391.00 to $443.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.07.

Accenture stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $399.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,018. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $413.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in Accenture by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $2,306,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Accenture by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

