Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.4% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $101,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $216.42 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $171.48 and a 1-year high of $221.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.28.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

