True Link Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 411,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 5.6% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $40,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $105.58 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $83.52 and a 12 month high of $108.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.15 and its 200-day moving average is $101.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

