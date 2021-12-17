Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 397,990 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 4,906.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,990 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up about 6.1% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $23,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 77,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000.

NYSEARCA GTO opened at $56.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.97. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $58.81.

