Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 109,880 Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 109,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 284.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

CLOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

CLOV opened at $3.98 on Friday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $427.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya bought 1,739,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clover Health Investments Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.