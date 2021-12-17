Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 81,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth $18,649,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth $986,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth $21,462,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth $2,816,000. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CANO opened at $9.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $17.43.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $526.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cano Health, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Solomon D. Trujillo bought 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $77,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,925 in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cano Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

