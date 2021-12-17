Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 243,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Paper makes up 2.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 17.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 29.2% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 21.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $673.90 million, a PE ratio of -42.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.44. Clearwater Paper Co. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $450.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

