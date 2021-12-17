BitSend Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 21.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded up 132% against the dollar. BitSend has a total market cap of $113,469.25 and approximately $25.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.87 or 0.00277098 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008432 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002955 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00016011 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000198 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,991,365 coins. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BSDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.