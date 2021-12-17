BitcoinHD (BHD) Trading Down 35.2% This Week

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $2.04 million and $865,586.00 worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded down 35.2% against the dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000711 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00053840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,907.78 or 0.08274446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00077702 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,346.07 or 1.00251830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00051278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002733 BTC.

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD launched on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, "BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. "

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

