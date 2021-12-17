Smart Money Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.1% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.12. 7,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,213. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.97 and a 52-week high of $52.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.874 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

