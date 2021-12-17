Smart Money Group LLC Boosts Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 214,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 11.5% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $15,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,429,000 after buying an additional 626,600 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,568,000 after buying an additional 573,034 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,226,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,947.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 558,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 539,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,508,000 after buying an additional 237,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,874,669 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.97.

