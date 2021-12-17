Smart Money Group LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Smart Money Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:QUS traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,371. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $130.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.