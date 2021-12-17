Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) will report sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for GlobalFoundries’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GlobalFoundries will report full year sales of $6.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.60 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GlobalFoundries.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.77.

Shares of GFS traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.97. 41,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,403. GlobalFoundries has a 12-month low of $44.48 and a 12-month high of $73.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

