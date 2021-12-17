$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to post $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. Restaurant Brands International reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $5.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QSR stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.59. 49,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.61. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $71.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.60%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.