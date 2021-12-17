Smart Money Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Smart Money Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 74.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,088 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 1.0% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,952,000 after buying an additional 912,328 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,387,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7,581.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 190,076 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,736,000 after buying an additional 179,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,942,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $76.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,846 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.87.

